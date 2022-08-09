Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump spotted in Rochester, Minn.

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Former President Donald Trump's oldest daughter and son-in-law were in Rochester, Minnesota Monday night.

Photojournalist Joe Ahlquist with the Post Bulletin took photos of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walking through downtown Rochester.

Ahlquist said he took the photos just before 8 p.m.

He said he wasn't sure why the famous couple was in Rochester, but he heard they were there and he was able to get a few photos.