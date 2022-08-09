Primary 2022: Results in Minnesota, Wisconsin races

Primary 2022: Results in Minnesota, Wisconsin racesget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Primary elections are underway Tuesday in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Primaries have much lower voter turnout that general elections if history is our guide. But Minnesota elections officials say it has been smooth operations across the state so far.
We won't know the official turnout results until later, but the last state primary's turnout was 22 percent.
One thing we do know: fewer people are voting absentee. But as of noon Tuesday, more than 147,000 Minnesotans did so. That's a sharp drop from the more than 500,000 who chose to do so at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Election officials say that's because we're at a different phase in the pandemic.
Voters WCCO spoke with throughout the day have said it's important to make their voices heard in state elections.
"Those issues affect you more than probably the federal issues do, at least in a direct and real way to how it changes your, you know, day-to-day life," said Minneapolis voter Matthew Burandt.
Polls close at 8 p.m. If there's a line and you're in it by that time, you'll still get to vote.
Voters in Wisconsin are also deciding primary races, some of which are garnering national attention.
Here are links to the results from Minnesota and Wisconsin:
Ilhan Omar facing centrist challenger in the 5th District
Progressive Democrat Ilhan Omar is facing a primary challenge from centrist Democrat Don Samuels, a former Minneapolis City Council member.
While Omar is the often criticized from those outside the Twin Cities, she is popular in the 5th District, which encompasses Minneapolis and several of its close suburbs. In past elections in the deep-blue district, Omar bested her rivals by double-digit margins, even when they were well-financed.
Yet, Samuels is a respected resident on Minneapolis' north side, and he also played a key role in the successful effort to not do away with the city's police department. Omar had backed the ballot measure last year that would have replaced the department with a new Department of Public Safety.
Instead of abolishing the police, Samuels says his approach is to fix it and support officers. Omar, for her part, has called for other approaches to public safety beyond policing.
Issues of police abuse and reform have been at the center of Minneapolis politics even before the murder of George Floyd in 2020. The killing, which was captured on bystander video, sparked mass demonstrations and riots in the city, which in the years since has been troubled by a surge in crime. Meanwhile, the city's police department has shed officers, becoming significantly understaffed, an issue over which Samuels successfully sued the city last year.
While Samuels has raised significant amounts for his campaign, Omar has a hefty cash advantage. Omar has held the 5th District seat since 2019. Before her, it was held by Keith Ellison, who currently serves as the state's attorney general.
2 elections happening in Minnesota's 1st District
Minnesota's first congressional district, which covers the state's southern edge, has been without a representative since February, when Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R) died following a battle with cancer.
As such, a special election was held Tuesday to determine who will serve out Hagedorn's term, which is up in January. The two chief candidates are Democrat Jeffrey Ettinger, a former Hormel Foods chief executive, and Republican Brad Finstad, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture official.
Also happening Tuesday is a Republican primary race, which encompasses different district boundaries than the special election due to the recent census. Finstad is also in this race, facing Republican State Rep. Jeremy Munson (Lake Crystal) in a contest on who will be on the November ballot for the two-year congressional term.
It's possible that Finstad could win the special election, and serve in Congress until January, but lose the primary, giving Munson a chance to take his seat next year. Whoever wins the primary race will face Ettinger, who does not have any serious Democratic opponents, in the November general election.