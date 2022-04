Jared Kushner testifies about Jan. 6 as questions linger about White House call logs Former President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner testified before the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. This comes as the 7-hour gap in the White House phone log from Jan. 6 raises questions. CBS News chief elections and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News with the latest developments.