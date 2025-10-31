Japanese restaurant Zen Box Izakaya in downtown Minneapolis to close

Zen Box Izakaya, a Japanese restaurant that's served food in downtown Minneapolis for over 20 years, is set to close.

The restaurant said in a social media post on Friday morning that its final day of service will be on Nov. 22.

"We started back in 2004 as a tiny counter in the downtown skyway - just two people, a small team, and a rice cooker," the post said. "From those humble beginnings came something we could have only dreamed of: a home filled with ramen, laughter, and community."

Owner John Ng and his wife, General Manager Lina Goh, opened the Washington Avenue location in 2011 after a deal for a grocer to be in the spot fell through.

Zen Box said it offered pay-what-you-can meals for people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"The past few years have tested us deeply, but through every challenge, it's been the people who've kept us going - our incredible team who've stood with us for over a decade, and you, our loyal guests and friends who made Zen Box what it is," the post said.

Zen Box will be open for dinner service every Tuesday through Saturday through Nov. 22.