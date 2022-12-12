Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Janet Jackson returning to Twin Cities for Xcel Energy Center show in May

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Dec. 12, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Dec. 12, 2022 01:05

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Janet Jackson announced Monday she'll be returning to the Twin Cities on her next tour.

The Together Again tour kicks off in Florida on April 14, 2023, and stops at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 30.

Ludacris will join Jackson on the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. on the LiveNation website.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 10:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.