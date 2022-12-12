Janet Jackson returning to Twin Cities for Xcel Energy Center show in May

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Janet Jackson announced Monday she'll be returning to the Twin Cities on her next tour.

The Together Again tour kicks off in Florida on April 14, 2023, and stops at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on May 30.

“Together Again” 🤗



Fan Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13th @ 11AM (local time)



General On-sale starts this Friday, Dec. 16th @ 11AM (local time) #togetheragaintour 😘 pic.twitter.com/Q1rYxJSJdv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 12, 2022

Ludacris will join Jackson on the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. on the LiveNation website.