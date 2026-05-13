How Edina's Jaime Gaard Chapman is growing the game of tennis

The tennis court is where Jaime Gaard Chapman belongs.

She's turned her passion into a profession by teaching at Interlachen Country Club in Edina, Minnesota, for the last 11 years.

She also coaches at Edina High School, which is her alma mater.

She competed for the Hornets dynasty girls tennis program under legendary Coach Steve Paulsen. He has 23 state titles to his name, 19 of which he earned in consecutive years.

When he retired seven seasons ago, Gaard Chapman took over.

"I really wanted it to be passed on to an alumnus who was going to come in and continue the values and continue promoting a team-first perspective," said Chapman.

For her, coaching is a way to reinvest in a sport that's given her so much. During her time, she was a state champion, an all-American and was inducted into the Edina Athletics Hall of Fame. She was also named Coach of the Year.

For her, success means that she finds the joy in what she's doing.

"I think success looks like doing the very best that you can to maximize what you have that day, and if it wasn't quite where you needed to be, success is reflecting and trying to be 1% better the next day," she said.

Gaard Chapman's many students span all ages and levels.

They speak highly of her, and her dedication to practice and persistence. Her goal as a coach is to create a safe space for all who pick up a racket.

"She's always encouraging me to come to the net and be more aggressive," said student Katie Aronson. "And that's the main focus she's given me to challenge myself."

That challenge is paying off, as tennis is growing. It's up 10% nationally compared to last year.

"USTA reported women in tennis grew-up 1.1 million in the last year," said Gaard Chapman. "So that's an exceptional stat!"

You'll find more of Marielle Moh's conversation with Gaard Chapman on the WoMN in Sports podcast. You'll find the episode wherever you get your podcasts.