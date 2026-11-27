Just a year ago, Jack Strand was balling out in the Northern Sun Conference. Division II football at Minnesota State Moorhead. You might not guess it, but the Dragons' offense was good preparation for the NFL.

"A lot of it was just straight dropbacks. Pick a side to go to based on pre-snap look or go through pure progression," said Strand. "Make adjustments at the line with protections. Make sure that you're getting blitzes picked up. Know where you gotta throw hot if they're blitzing more guys than you can pick up. A lot of that, I think, translates to an NFL offense."

Strand ranks 10th all time in DII passing yards. This spring, the Atlanta Falcons signed him as an undrafted free agent. That's not uncommon. But how well Strand performed in rookie camp, training camp and the preseason was.

Jack Strand #18 of the Atlanta Falcons throws a pass during the third quarter of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

"There was a learning curve there. But as I went through training camp, was able to get quite a few reps right away in training camp, got more comfortable with it, and then was blessed to have an opportunity to play quite a bit in preseason," said Strand. "Just wanted to go out there and show what I could do."

The rapid rise kept rolling. At a point, late in the preseason, with the quarterbacks ahead of him dominoing down with injuries, there was a chance Strand was not only going to win a roster spot, but start on opening day.

"It definitely was crazy because I didn't expect to be in that position right away," Strand said. "But it's something where, as a backup, if you're gonna go into a week being a backup or being a third-string, whatever it is, and I was always saying it back then too, you have to be ready to be the guy if that moment comes."

Strand still has not started. But has been on the active roster all season and did enter a game in mop-up duty.

"Definitely a lot of fun and made me want more. So I'm just gonna keep striving for whenever that next opportunity comes," Strand said.

Strand is making the most of this time, learning and living the dream. Unimaginable to some, given his high school team in Wisconsin didn't really throw all that much.

"I always had that belief in myself that I could make it to that level," he said.

Another milestone awaits this weekend in a football year full of them. Strand will return to his college state, near his hometown of Bloomer, Wisconsin, as an NFL player when the Falcons play the Vikings.

"That'll definitely be a lot of fun," Strand said. "Now that the MSUM college season is over, hopefully there's gonna be a lot of those guys that come down for the game. A lot of my former teammates that have graduated, too, hopefully come down, so I'm hoping to get a chance to say what's up to a lot of those guys and it will be fun to see them."