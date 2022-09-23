"It's coming full circle": State leaders look to Indigenous communities for climate solutions

PRAIRIE ISLAND INDIAN COMMUNITY, Minn. -- Members of Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources, Pollution Control Agency and Department of Transportation are turning to indigenous communities throughout the state for climate solutions.

During 'Climate Week,' representatives from the state agencies plan to visit 11 such communities. On Thursday, they toured the Prairie Island Indian Community near Red Wing. There, they got a face-to-face view with the community's nearly 300 buffalo, toured a bark lodge, and saw community gardens.

Taking an up close and personal look at the buffalo fields of Minnesota. Today the Prairie Island Indian Community is touring the DNR, MPCA and us through their restoration and Net-0 efforts.



The state hopes to learn climate tactics from indigenous communities like these. @wcco pic.twitter.com/dm0mvltUoR — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) September 22, 2022

"It's really important to see this because these are projects that the state can actually work from and actually implement as we're thinking about ways to address climate change," said Helen Waqui of Minnesota's Pollution Control Agency.

Waqui, who is indigenous, says tribal leaders can offer solutions when it comes to sustainability and pollution reduction.

"These are cultural teachings, traditions that have been passed on for generations," she said.

Following the week of tours, Waqui says the agency plans to host a state and tribal forum on climate change in November.

"It really makes a difference when all of us are making an effort to address this," she said. "That's what we're hoping to share with our state's climate action framework, that our state can't do it alone."

"To me, it's coming full circle," said Prairie Island Indian Community Treasure Mike Childs Jr. "I look at it as from a native perspective, we always try to take care of the earth."

In 2023, the community plans to begin installing millions in solar energy – part of a state commitment made in 2020.

"Through the years, trough losing our lands and whatnot and how society has built itself up and created environmental issues," he said. "Now they're coming back to find the original stewards of the land."