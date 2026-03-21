'It's Arrived': Minnesotans Celebrate Spring as Temps Near 70

Six days after the Twin Cities metro dug out from more than a foot of heavy wet snow, people are basking in the warmth of near 70-degree temperatures.

The massive swing is a welcome sight as April approaches. Saturday, hundreds made the most of the warm weather—flocking to Como Park Zoo and Conservatory.

"It was, I need to be outside—all day," said Jenna Buckner of Minneapolis. "It feels so great. Just like, a weight lifted off of your shoulders."

Buckner and her family toured the Conservatory's new spring flower show— which launched Friday.

The show, hosted in the conservatory's sunken garden, took a team of nearly a dozen horticulturists hundreds of hours to perfect. This year's theme centers around Persephone – fittingly, the Greek Goddess of spring.

"I think Minnesotans are ready after winter to come into a beautiful space and smell all these spring blossoms, hear the running water and enjoy some color," said Ariel Dressler, Horticulture Supervisor at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. "There's nothing that compares to spring in Minnesota – when the snow melts, and those first flowers emerge."

The spring show runs now until April 26. Admission is free.