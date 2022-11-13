"It's an art": Snow makers active at Afton Alps ahead of Friday opener

HASTINGS, Minn. – Afton Alps is busy making snow on its hills ahead of its targeted opener next Friday.

On Saturday morning, dozens of snow making machines were working to push through tens of thousands of gallons of water into artificial flakes.

"It's really an art and a science," said Afton Alps Resort Operations Manager Justin Folger. "I think we see sometimes temps hit 32 degrees, and folks are like 'Oh let's fire up the snow guns', but we need to have that extended amount of time with low temps and low humidity."

Folger said Saturday, close to 40 snow guns were running simultaneously.

"This is your sign to get ready, to bring everything out for the season," he said. "We know that the weather has a mind of its own, so it really varies year over year, but I think historically, we really do target mid-November around the Thanksgiving Holiday. That's when we really try to target getting open for everybody. It's when winter kind of starts to go back on folks' minds."

Afton Alps is planning a return to events and large celebrations in addition to skiing – which have been on hiatus since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year, we are back," Folger said. "We're excited, we're fully staffed. We're going to have all of our lifts spinning, we have a great lineup of ski and snowboard school products, we're going to have events and activations happening."

Season passes and other tickets are now available on Afton Alps' website. Folger says while he has spent time working at some of the nation's most notable ski destinations, his love for Minnesota hills is watching people try the sport for the first time.

"It is truly getting so see the delight," he said. "We're in the business of making memories. So getting to see the delight on kiddos faces when they learn to ski for the first time, that's what keeps me coming back year after year."