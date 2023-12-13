Itasca County Sherriff's Office requests public's help locating missing woman

NORTHOME, Minn. — The Itasca County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help locating a missing woman.

Eleanore "Ellie" Halverson, age 45, was last seen on Nov. 4.

Eleanore Halverson Minnesota BCA

Halverson has a pierced nose and ears, a butterfly tattoo between her shoulder blades, and a "freedom is dirty" tattoo on her left arm.

She was traveling with traveling with Gene "Geno" Carter when she was last seen.

Gene Carter Minnesota BCA

Carter was driving a brown early 2000's model Toyota Camry which is pictured below. The license plate is unknown.

Toyota Camry Minnesota BCA

Investigators believe Halverson left a residence in rural Itasca County. They don't know where she was headed.

If you have any information on Halverson's whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office at 218-326-3477.