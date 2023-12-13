Itasca County Sherriff's Office requests public's help locating missing woman
NORTHOME, Minn. — The Itasca County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help locating a missing woman.
Eleanore "Ellie" Halverson, age 45, was last seen on Nov. 4.
Halverson has a pierced nose and ears, a butterfly tattoo between her shoulder blades, and a "freedom is dirty" tattoo on her left arm.
She was traveling with traveling with Gene "Geno" Carter when she was last seen.
Carter was driving a brown early 2000's model Toyota Camry which is pictured below. The license plate is unknown.
Investigators believe Halverson left a residence in rural Itasca County. They don't know where she was headed.
If you have any information on Halverson's whereabouts, contact the sheriff's office at 218-326-3477.
