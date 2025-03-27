Italian Eatery returns to south Minneapolis under new management

A taste of Italy has returned to south Minneapolis, much to the delight of loyal customers.

Italian Eatery closed early last year, but new ownership has reopened its doors, bringing back delicious favorites and new tastes.

The sounds and smells of a kitchen hard at work are once again wafting into the cozy yet classic dining space that is ie by Travail. The restaurant group, Travail Kitchen and Amusements, shared the feeling of neighbors in the Lake Nokomis area who weren't ready to say goodbye to Italian Eatery.

"I know a lot of people were missing something in their lives and we are happy to bring that back to them," said chef de cuisine Tyler Wilcox.

Last year, the restaurant closed following a successful nine-year run. Not long after, new owner Mike Brown said Travail was quick to contact the previous owners with a proposal.

"We were like, we're only interested to reopen ie if that's a possibility because we know how much of a cornerstone restaurant that is right now," he said.

Walking through the front door, diners would think almost nothing changed at all about ie. The new owners said they were intentional about keeping the aesthetic and decorations the same.

"We kind of spruced some things up but kept the layout the way it is…The menu is laid out the same way it is so that there wasn't any really huge surprises," said Brown.

Keeping things the same presents its own challenges however, such as the iconic dishes from the original menu.

"From redeveloping the original recipes to making sure that they are what people remember is one thing that we struggled with the most," said Wilcox. "We wanted to make sure that we can offer them exactly what they had, if not even a little bit better."

The crew leaned on the pallets of trusted customers and the restaurant's original staff, many of whom were rehired, to unlock memorable flavors.

"We spent the last three-to-four weeks just trying to find those little tweaks and I think we've nailed it," Brown said.

Alongside the original recipes on the menu is an infusion of Travail's talented take on Italian cuisine.

An all-time favorite, the mushroom cappelletti with a shoyu mushroom cream sauce, returned. It's a handmade stuffed pasta customers that customers love. WCCO also sampled an Italian staple, the meatballs. Wilcox said customers were known to order a bunch to add so the table to could each add one to their plate.

For those eager to try something new, the owners suggest the the bucatini, a spaghetti-like pasta with guanciale (Italian pork similar to bacon) and a hint of spice that Minnesotans can handle.

Emerging as a new favorite is the casarecce. The pasta looks like a Dot's pretzel and has a doughy texture. Braised lamb hugs the noodles, making for a savory dish that will quickly have you feeling full.

No dinner would be complete at ie without dessert. Tiramisu makes a triumphant return. Also snagging the post-dinner spotlight, the Crostata Al Limone. It's a decadent take on a lemon tart, topped with a white chocolate mousse and resting in a citrus sauce.

"When we make that citrus sauce, it's freshly juiced lemons and it's about a case (of lemons) a day," said Wilcox.

The menu, while elaborate, is also accessible with reasonable prices that add to the welcoming appeal of this neighborhood spot.

"I feel like the second you walk into the space, you feel the big love of people that have been here for the past nine years," said Brown.

Ie by Travail is located at 4724 Cedar Avenue. It's open daily from 4-10:00 p.m.