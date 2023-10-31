It has been one year since a Minnesota family has seen or heard from their son

STILLWATER, Minn. — It has been one year since a Minnesota family has seen or heard from their son.

Bryce Borca went out with friends in Stillwater in Oct. 2022. After some confusion over a drop-off, he got out of an Uber about a mile from his Eagan home. He told friends his phone was dying, and there's been no word since — despite elaborate search missions. Now, a year later, Bryce's mom and dad talked for the first time.

Troy and Carina Borca sat down to talk about what happened and what is next.

They came to WCCO studios for the interview and sat on a couch they never wanted to sit on — back in a state they used to call home. Bryce's mother, Carina Borca said, "I don't even really like being here anymore." His father, Troy Borca, said, "It's hard being here. Sometimes the path to land is over the Minnesota River. That's hard."

They moved to Texas to be near their oldest son and his new wife. Carina Borca says everything is different, "Even getting your hair done." She hears the question, "How many kids do you have?" And I always say two. Then they say, 'Where do they live? And I used to say 'One lives in Texas, one lives in Minnesota' and then I heard Troy say 'One lives in Texas, one lives in heaven.' So that's what I say."

When it comes to their beloved Bryce, even grammar is difficult. "A lot of times we are in past tense. Sometimes we are in present tense. It's complicated, we don't have answers or know," said Troy Borca.

"In our hearts, we know, I feel," said Carina Borca.

The case is unsolved, and their lives are forever unsettled. Their big-hearted son taught preschool and was known for his magnetism. He was winding down a night on the town — he got out of an Uber early before he reached his Eagan home and decided to walk the rest of the way.

Troy Borca said he "Made a couple of wrong turns, got into an area he didn't know and it's a dangerous area – the worst area you could get lost in."

Carina Borca says, "People probably think I am crazy saying this, but we were in our hotel room, and he came to me and I was awake. And I felt this on my shoulder. And I was laying on the couch cause I didn't want to keep him up. And I was awake and I just sat there for a second and a few seconds later, I got this again [a tap]. I knew it was his way of telling us he was ok. I felt it. In my heart, I knew. We are just praying to God that he didn't suffer and he wasn't scared – and I still don't have peace over it, but it was something to hold onto."

It's the daily conversations they say they miss most. He would recount his days teaching toddlers, "He had a lot of fun with those kids," said Troy Borca.

Searches continue today. They are complicated by snowy weather and dangerous brush and are now led by trained volunteer groups.

Troy Borca said, "That's the thing we hear that frustrates us a bit: do people think we don't care, that we gave up? It's not the case." "We don't want anyone else to get hurt," said Carina Borca.

Amidst their own often unbearable hurt, they have found some unexpected joy. They spent time at Faith's Lodge, a camp for grieving parents. Carina Borca said, "Almost felt guilty we laughed so much. We were all convinced our kids connected us from upstairs."

Now, they are connecting other grieving families with financial support via their new venture, Bryce's Blessings. They raised six figures. "Putting purpose in pain resonates with us, and I think it's just who Bryce is," said Troy Borca.

And although they no longer have their dear Bryce, they do have gratitude, "We are so grateful for everybody, family, friends, strangers, all the search parties, the Eagan Police," said Carina Borca.

And even though they don't know how Bryce left them, they know what he left behind. "So many people came to us and said. 'Just being with Bryce made me want to be a better person,' so that says a lot about him," said Carina Borca.

Eagan Police said they are pouring their hearts into this investigation — the Chief says they believe they are looking in the right place, but still no sign of Bryce. The Borcas say they've decided they will have a celebration of life this spring.

Eagan Police released a statement: "With the assistance of 28 different organizations, approximately 15 different public safety agencies, and the help of over 500 volunteers, we've been able to search 1,500 acres which has included specialized teams with K9s, drones, and sonar technology. The search has now expanded to an area with challenging terrain, which involves navigating 14-foot high grass, cattails and marsh."

The Borca's released a family statement:

It's been one year since we lost our sweet Bryce. Losing a child is the hardest loss there is as the pain never retreats. It's a club you never want to join.

We have deep love and appreciation for our family and friends and couldn't have made it through the last year without them. Thank you. We love you all.

Thank you to the Eagan Police Department, county and state authorities, and the search groups that continue every week to help us find answers. Finally, thank you to the people we may not even know who continue to think about Bryce and send us their thoughts and prayers.

Bryce, we love you more than life itself. We miss you in every way. We miss that smile. We miss your sweetness, your kindness and your ability to make everyone around you feel better.

We pray and hope that another year will not go by without answers.