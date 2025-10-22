Watch CBS News
Isle police searching for teen who may be in the Twin Cities area

By Krystal Frasier

Police in Isle, Minnesota, say they're searching for a missing 17-year-old who may be in the Twin Cities metro area. 

According to an alert sent by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Lucinia Sam left her home Tuesday morning. She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs about 160 pounds and is 5 feet 5 inches tall. 

The BCA is asking that all information on Sam's whereabouts be sent to Isle police at  320-983-8257, or by calling 911.

MN BCA/Isle Police

