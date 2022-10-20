Isanti Co. sheriff: Driver cited for driving 80+ mph over the speed limit

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- An Isanti County deputy was "literally blown away" by the speed reading of his radar by a passing driver, according to the county sheriff's office.

On Tuesday, the county sheriff's office posted a picture to Facebook, with a speed radar showing 139 mph.

Isanti County Sheriff

According to a citation, the driver - a 32-year-old North Branch man - was in a 55 mph zone at the time of the infraction. The driver was stopped near the intersection of Vassar Drive and 249th Avenue in Oxford Township.

"The driver was given a free coupon for court on several offenses," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post.

The deputy cited the driver with three misdemeanors, including unreasonable and excessive speed.