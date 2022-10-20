Isanti Co. sheriff: Driver cited for driving 80+ mph over the speed limit
ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- An Isanti County deputy was "literally blown away" by the speed reading of his radar by a passing driver, according to the county sheriff's office.
On Tuesday, the county sheriff's office posted a picture to Facebook, with a speed radar showing 139 mph.
According to a citation, the driver - a 32-year-old North Branch man - was in a 55 mph zone at the time of the infraction. The driver was stopped near the intersection of Vassar Drive and 249th Avenue in Oxford Township.
"The driver was given a free coupon for court on several offenses," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post.
The deputy cited the driver with three misdemeanors, including unreasonable and excessive speed.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.