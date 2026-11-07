Isaac Asuma scores 20 and Minnesota beats St. Thomas 76-62 in first meeting since 1934

Isaac Asuma scored 20 points and made four of Minnesota's 11 3-pointers, Jaylen Crocker-Johnson had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and the Golden Gophers beat St. Thomas 76-62 on Friday night.

All four of Asuma's 3-pointers came during a 16-0 run that put Minnesota ahead 33-16 late in the first half. St. Thomas was just 2 of 18 from the field over the final 11 minutes of the half.

Crocker-Johnson made a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the second half to extend the lead to 45-24.

St. Thomas got within seven points twice in the second half, but Minnesota answered the first scare with a 9-0 run and then scored five straight after the second instance. Kyan Evans' only made 3-pointer put Minnesota ahead 72-60 with three minutes left.

Nolan Groves added 15 points and three 3-pointers off the bench, and Grayson Grove had 10 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota (2-0), which was coming off an 85-50 win over North Dakota. The Golden Gophers improved to 99-6 against Summit League teams.

Jeremy Lorenz scored 13 points and Hayden Tibbits had 12 for St. Thomas (1-1), which opened with an 87-78 victory over Presbyterian. The Tommies are predicted to finish second in the Summit League this year.

It was the first time the Golden Gophers played the Tommies since 1934 and the first since St. Thomas competed at the Division I level in 2021. Minnesota was 6-1 against the Tommies when they were Division III, dating from 1907-34.

St. Thomas: Hosts Green Bay on Sunday.

Minnesota: Plays at Cincinnati on Monday.