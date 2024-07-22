Is it possible to get too much sun? How can you know what's enough?

What's the best way to treat a sunburn?

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the height of July and primetime in America for swimming, fishing and, in some cases, sunburns. This is the time of year when it's easy to get too much sun.

Anyone who has gotten a sunburn knows the unique misery that comes with it.

"It hurts, it's uncomfortable," poolgoer Kate Olsen said.

Even though everyone here more or less knows about the importance of wearing sunscreen, accidents happen.

"I really think most people put sunscreen on but they forget to reapply every two hours," Dr. Elizabeth Farhat, a dermatologist with Allina Health, said.

Farhat says she has seen plenty of sunburns.

"Anytime that your skin is turning red means that there is actual DNA damage occurring," Farhat said.

She says sunburns can range from redness to blisters that peel and even open sores.

"So basically you want to start treating right away," she said. "Aloe is definitely helpful for that soothing component."

As for a cool bath, Farhat says despite common belief, she does not recommend vinegar.

"There is a soothing component to oatmeal baths, so that would be what I would recommend," she said.

Burns may need internal attention as well.

"Something like ibuprofen, Aleve, things like that are going to actually help sunburn, so help pain and redness, not just for the pain but addressing the inflammation that's occurring, it's going to prevent it from getting worse," Farhat said.

Farhat added that all skin shades can burn. She recommends at least an SPF 30, and — it bears repeating — don't forget to reapply.