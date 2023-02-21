Watch CBS News
Is being a cat person an attractive quality? Survey suggests so

/ CBS Minnesota

Is owning a cat an innately attractive quality? Would you be more or less likely to date someone who owns a cat?

A new survey suggests that three out of four Americans find being a cat owner an attractive trait in a potential mate.

In findings that might surprise some, cat owners were slightly more likely to be involved in relationships than non-cat owners.

