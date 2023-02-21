Is being a cat person an attractive quality? Survey suggests so

Cats know when you're talking to them, research says

Cats know when you're talking to them, research says

Cats know when you're talking to them, research says

Is owning a cat an innately attractive quality? Would you be more or less likely to date someone who owns a cat?

A new survey suggests that three out of four Americans find being a cat owner an attractive trait in a potential mate.

In findings that might surprise some, cat owners were slightly more likely to be involved in relationships than non-cat owners.

Click here for more information.