University of Minnesota student from Iran conflicted about U.S.-Israeli strikes

Iranians living in Minnesota have mixed feelings about what's happening in their home country.

Roozbeh Ehsani has been a student at the University of Minnesota for four years. Most days, you'll find him sitting at his desk studying, focused on his Ph.D work and chasing a future he never thought was possible.

He was born and raised in Iran under a regime that he says criticized Western nations and censored everything. But the death of Iran's supreme leader gave him a glimmer of hope.

"We celebrate that moment," Ehsani said. "We cried for that moment. People of Iran have been seeking that moment for more than 37 years."

He doesn't call what is happening in Iran a war; he calls it an intervention. One he believes is necessary to reclaim Iran from the regime.

Now, as war grips Iran and explosions light up the sky, Ehsani is heartbroken but hopeful.

"People of Iran just want to be normal," he said.

Ehsani describes a system where criticism of the supreme leader could carry consequences — one he knows personally.

The death of Mahsa Amini in 2022 sparked protests and triggered protests. Ehsani's father joined the demonstrations, believing in a better future for Iran. A future where criticizing the government was not a death sentence.

"My dad was arrested three years ago," Ehsani said. "All because he said something against the regime. He was captured, prisoned then executed."

Ehsani says the death of the supreme leader brings a rare sense of possibility for a future without oppression and a democratic society.

He believes this is the only chance Iranians have for real change and freedom.