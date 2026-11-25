As federal and state officials monitor fallout from Wednesday's detonation of unstable lead explosives at an Iowa munitions plant, an old World War II-era facility in Minnesota serves as a reminder that military production can leave behind environmental challenges that linger for decades.

Along County Road 46 in Rosemount, concrete "T-walls" stand as some of the last visible remnants of the former Gopher Ordnance Works. Thousands of drivers pass the structures every day, often wondering about their history.

"Every time you see it, it's really good to look it up and remind people what happened there," said Erin Brown of Lakeville, who regularly passes the site.

The sprawling facility was built during World War II to manufacture smokeless gunpowder for the war effort. Much of the former plant property is now owned by the University of Minnesota.

The "T Walls" outside the former World War II munitions plant in Rosemount, Minnesota. WCCO

Federal records posted online by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency show lead concentrations at the site reached as high as 40,000 parts per million during investigations in the 1980s, an amount known to be extremely toxic.

Cleanup work in the 1990s moved contaminated soil to landfills in Indiana and Alabama alongside groundwater treatment efforts. The property was eventually removed from the federal Superfund list.

A 2022 Environmental Protection Agency review concluded the existing remedies are "protective of human health" as of the report.

Two years ago, the federal government paid $13 million to the University of Minnesota for past and future response costs associated with the former Gopher Ordnance Works site.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said the Iowa explosion posed no threat to Minnesota. As a precaution, however, the agency plans additional testing this week at lead air monitors in Rosemount and West St. Paul.

Brown said the events in Iowa have her thinking about those in the path of the explosion.

"Just thinking about anyone who's in that area, sending our thoughts and prayers, just making sure people are healthy," she said.