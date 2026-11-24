The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it does not anticipate that the U.S. Army's detonation of bomb-making materials in Middletown, Iowa, Wednesday will impact Minnesotans.

The agency says the wind should push any fallout to the south and west.

"We do not project the lead from the detonation remaining in the atmosphere for more than 100 miles in any direction, well short of the distance to the Minnesota border," the agency said in a statement.

The Army is planning to detonate 5 tons of explosives containing lead azide at the munitions plant at 9 a.m., after a back-and-forth in court. The plan has been criticized by both Republicans and Democrats, but the government has argued that the detonation is necessary because the lead azide could spontaneously explode, especially in the cold.

"The way we understand it right now in the briefings we have, is there's no threat to Minnesotans," Gov. Tim Walz said. "It seems like there might be better solutions to this."

The state's pollution control agency, as well as the departments of health, agriculture and public safety will be on alert.

The Army's map shows where the lead dust may hit the ground, forecasting that it will reach Missouri.

Crews in Iowa are taking steps to mitigate, using water tanks, blast barriers and special foam all meant to capture particulates.

Officials recommend that people stay indoors during the detonation and rinse outdoor surfaces with water afterward.