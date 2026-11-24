New maps of the Army's planned lead azide detonation in southeast Iowa show a plume of toxic dust drifting southwest toward northeast Missouri between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Army plans to set off two controlled detonations of 68 barrels, about 5 tons, of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday morning, the day before Thanksgiving. A federal appeals court cleared the way Monday for the detonation after it had been delayed several times amid lawsuits from environmental groups and concerns from elected officials in Illinois and Iowa.

The maps show the modeled lead dust from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday. At 9 a.m., a red circle is centered near the plant. By 9:45 a.m., the shaded area becomes a long oval running from near Burlington southwest toward the Missouri line.

By early afternoon, the shaded area stretches far into northeast Missouri, passing Knox City. By late afternoon, it narrows to a band running from the Burlington and Keokuk area toward Macon, Missouri, with Quincy, Illinois, just southeast of it.

Maps of the planned lead azide detonation in Middletown show the shaded area stretching from near Burlington toward Macon, Missouri, by noon Wednesday. The forecasts will change with the weather. CBS Chicago

Wind arrows on the maps point southwest. Illinois officials said Monday that NOAA's latest model showed no Illinois counties would be affected. The Illinois EPA had asked the Army for updated modeling but had not received it, officials said, and Gov. JB Pritzker has directed state agencies to remain on alert.

The maps are forecasts and will change with the weather. Under the EPA's permit, the Army must update its plume forecasts six hours before the detonation and hourly after that until it is finished. The Army's forecasts do not establish that harmful exposure will occur at every location inside a projected plume, and sampling will be needed to show where lead settles on farmland, playgrounds and other surfaces.

Why the Army is detonating the lead azide, and the pushback

The Army says the lead azide has been stored at the plant for more than 20 years in earthen-covered containers, in a bath of ethanol and water meant to keep it stable. A routine check this year found some of the water had evaporated, and the material has since recrystallized, making it increasingly sensitive to friction and shock.

Army officials say moving the barrels now risks setting them off, that the danger grows in cold weather and that detonating them in place is the safest option. The Army describes such operations near populated communities as highly uncommon.

To limit the dust, the barrels are surrounded by concrete and soil, with sand barriers about two stories high. The Army says it will also spray the soil with water and mist the air. The EPA issued an emergency permit for the detonation Nov. 13.

The plan has drawn criticism from both parties. A bipartisan group of Illinois and Iowa elected officials asked the Army and EPA to delay it and look for safer alternatives, citing poor communication with the public. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, called the rollout a "failure of leadership of epic proportions." Earthjustice sued on behalf of the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter, challenging the validity of the EPA's emergency permit. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the detonation last week, then declined Monday to stop it, saying the groups had not shown they were likely to succeed and that the degraded explosives risk an uncontrolled blast without the permit's safety measures.

President Trump said Monday the government would not go ahead until the appeals court ruled and unless Democratic Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand signed off, although the governor-elect's input is not technically required. Sand said Iowans are "entitled to know how Middletown came to this situation."