Officials in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, say they are withdrawing from a plan to open the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame after it failed to secure state funding during the 2026 legislative session.

"After much deliberation, the City and City Council will opt out of pursuing the Hockey Hall of Fame development at the current time and in its current form," said Inver Grove Heights Community Development Director Jason Ziemer.

The project was announced last year, and the city agreed to purchase 46 acres of land for $22 million. The facility would have included a museum with five exhibit wings, an ice rink, performance venue and hockey-themed restaurant. It was set to open in 2028.

During the legislative session, Inver Grove Heights and the Minnesota Hockey Hall of Fame organization sought $25 million from the legislature, but failed to acquire the funds. Though the developer asked the city to request a general obligation bond from the state, it would have required the city to build and own the ice arena, which the City Council had not agreed to, according to Ziemer.

The City Council will formally withdraw from the project on Monday.