Inver Grove Heights standoff that prompted shelter-in-place was "resolved peacefully," police say

Police in a southern Twin Cities suburb say a standoff that began with calls of an "out of control" man was "resolved peacefully" Thursday night.

A call about a "disturbance" brought officers to the 5400 block of Babcock Trail around 8 p.m., the Inver Grove Heights Police Department said. When they arrived, they learned the man was alone in a home and had a knife.

Officers from several agencies tried for more than two hours to calm the man down, police said.

"Efforts were successful and the male eventually came out of his residence, on his own, to receive care," the department said.

Neighbors were asked to shelter in place during the incident. Police said there is no longer any danger to the public.