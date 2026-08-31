Coffee shop offers to support community after 3 found dead in Inver Grove Heights

A day after three people were found dead in an Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, townhome, a nearby coffee shop is offering cups of comfort.

Police say officers conducted a welfare check on the 3200 block of 78th Street East on Sunday, but when they arrived, they found three people dead inside. Officials have not identified the individuals or said how they died.

Cassie Stiles, the owner of Cuppa More Pages in Inver Grove Heights, opened her doors Monday with a simple offer.

"Today we're giving away free coffee, free cider, with the tragedy that happened here in Inver Grove Heights. I just was wanting to make that an all-day, just come in, this is on me today," said Stiles.

Giving away coffee isn't new to Stiles. Since November, customers have been leaving behind coffees and meals on a kindness board for someone else who may need it more.

"I just — all I want to do is just be part of my community. I live here, my kids go to school here, my customers, our neighbors here, and I just wanted to be able to give back," she said.

It's a gesture that soon caught the attention of Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins, who encouraged people to check in on their neighbors.

"When he shared that post, that was a very pointed way of saying, check in on your neighbors. And I feel like this was a good wake-up call to check in and not just ask how you're doing, but to really ask, how are you doing?" Stiles said.

Customers came in looking to pay the kindness forward.

"So $20 is maybe small for me, but for other people, it's a breakfast sandwich or a coffee that could really perk up their day if they really need it," said Lily Miller, who stopped by the shop on Monday.

"As long as someone's day is a little bit lighter. You know, that's just my goal," Stiles said.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing, and there's no threat to the public. WCCO asked if there were any updates to share but haven't heard back.