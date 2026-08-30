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Police investigating after 3 found dead in Inver Grove Heights home during welfare check

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
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Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

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Authorities in the southeastern Twin Cities are investigating after three people were found dead inside a residence Sunday.

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department says officers responded to a call on the 3200 block of 78th Street East to check the welfare of an individual. Upon arrival, officers located three people dead inside.

Police say there is no known threat to the public at this time.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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