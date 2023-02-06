Inspired by ice fishing culture, Art Shanty Projects returns to Lake Harriet

MINNEAPOLIS – Anyone taking advantage of the beautiful day Sunday by walking around Lake Harriet in Minneapolis probably saw the art shanties.

Art Shanty Projects is an annual festival of public art that's all about putting out joyous vibes.

"We're inspired by ice fishing culture," said Erin Lavelle, the festival's artistic director. "You see the communities out on the frozen lake. We're artists who make wacky, whimsical, interesting structures that are all interactive and we invite the public to play with us."

On a 30-degree day, children rode around on sleds and grown men slid down hills on their stomachs just for the fun of it.

"The weather warms up and you want to get outside and be around people," said Jacob Ristow, who came from St. Paul to be with his nieces.

Eva Adderley, one of the artists, showed off her "magical menagerie" puppet petting zoo.

"This was a fun project to pitch because it's very playful and people like to interact with it, so it's great," Adderley said. "Last weekend it never got above -13 [degrees] with wind chill, and I was out here all day, so that was rough."

Lavelle says she thinks sub-zero temperatures are pleasant, but even she admitted Sunday's weather made for a better time.

"The sunshine really brought people out today," she said. "Everyone's moods were elevated. People were happy and having a good time."

Art Shanty Projects is free to attend and will continue through next weekend.