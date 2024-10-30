Inside the Vikings, Week 9: Replacing Darrisaw, Hockenson's return and the need to snap losing skid

MINNEAPOLIS — Halloween is upon us, and suddenly the 2024 NFL season looks a little scary if you're a Minnesota Vikings fan. Not only is the NFC North squad looking to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday, but the fellas in purple will be doing it without star left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams.

As we look ahead to Sunday night's Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, here's the latest from CBS Sports writer and Vikings insider Cody Benjamin.

News bits

The Vikings wasted no time addressing Darrisaw's loss, on Tuesday acquiring Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson in a trade of late-round draft picks. Robinson was recently benched as Trevor Lawrence's blind-side blocker, and he's missed extended time due to both injury and suspension over the years, but he was arguably the most accomplished replacement available. The 29-year-old brings with him 91 games of starting experience, and ensures the Vikings will have more than one emergency offensive line combination to keep quarterback Sam Darnold upright. He's likely to see snaps right away.

Insider buzz

The Vikings won't say this publicly, but it's safe to presume not every Minnesota staffer is thrilled the Colts are benching Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco for Sunday night's game. Neither quarterback is necessarily imposing, so the difference may ultimately be marginal, but Flacco has been much steadier as a passer this year. And Brian Flores' Vikings defense has fallen victim to big arms of late.

Star tight end T.J. Hockenson is finally set to make his season debut Sunday, about 10 months after suffering an ACL tear late in 2023. Don't count on a high-volume workload out of the gate. Not only do the Vikings want him healthy for a playoff push, but there's little reason they shouldn't keep feeding Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison on the perimeter, and maintaining Aaron Jones' central role in the offense.

The big picture

It may not be time to smash the panic button, but there's no denying the Vikings are suddenly under legitimate pressure to halt their losing skid, thanks to the strength of the NFC North. The weak AFC South could be a quick remedy, with Minnesota scheduled for three straight matchups with the Colts, Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, respectively. Still, Flores' defense no longer looks like the suffocating unit it did for much of September, and Darnold will likely be tasked with even quicker decisions behind a shuffled front.

Around the North

The Detroit Lions (6-1) are headed to Green Bay for a matchup with the Packers (5-2) in another must-see NFC North duel. Jordan Love is once again banged up for the Pack, meaning Malik Willis could be responsible for leading the green and yellow. Either way, the Lions might be the class of the conference, looking for their fifth straight game with at least 30 points. The Chicago Bears (4-3) are looking to rebound from a last-second Hail Mary-induced loss to the Washington Commanders by taking on the Arizona Cardinals on the road.