Minnesota Vikings adjusting after Christian Darrisaw's season-ending injury

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings have experienced two losses in a short amount of time. But perhaps an even bigger loss is that of Pro Bowl left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who is gone for the year with a knee injury.

Now, the rest of the offensive line has to adjust.

"It's really tough. Especially watching the replay," said rookie tackle Walter Rouse. "You're like dang. You're wishing for nothing but the best. When you're going back in halftime and you're seeing him, it just hurt my soul."

Rouse's locker is right next to Darrisaw's, who has become a mentor.

"He's kinda taken me under his wing a little bit," said Rouse. "Getting to learn from him has been amazing because he's one of the best tackles in the league. So it's been awesome. CD's just an overall great dude. So I'm praying for nothing but the best for him."

Rouse is not likely to replace Darrisaw. For now, if Minnesota doesn't make a roster move, it's David Quessenberry's job.

"I go into a game preparing like I'm going to start," said Quessenberry. "I've seen a lot being the swing guy and being the starter. Always one play away. I've seen guys go down in warmups. I've seen guys go down the night before, all that. So I prepare like I'm going to start the game."

For left guard Blake Brandel, it'll be impossible not to miss lining up beside one of the best tackles in football.

"Oh, I'm gonna miss that guy a ton. Obviously a great football player, but great guy," said Brandel. "Devastating. My heart goes out to him. It's a tough deal and it's the worst part about football. But, next man up mentality and we just gotta roll."