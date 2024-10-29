Colts reportedly benching QB Anthony Richardson ahead of Sunday night game vs. Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be facing quarterback Joe Flacco, not Anthony Richardson, when they take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Colts are benching the 22-year-old Richardson in favor of the veteran Flacco.

The Colts drafted Richardson fourth overall a year ago. The Vikings were reportedly very interested in the Florida quarterback, but couldn't trade up high enough to get him.

Richardson missed all but four games of his rookie season with an injury. In six starts in his second year, he's completed 44.4% of his passes for 958 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Flacco, 39, has started two games and played most of a third this season. His completion percentage stands at 65.7%, with 716 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.

Richardson caught heat after the Colts' loss to the Houston Texans for saying he took a play off due to fatigue.

After starting the season on a 5-0 hot streak, the Vikings are looking to snap a two-game losing streak against the Colts. The last time the two teams played, in 2022, the Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history. Trailing 33-0 at halftime, the Vikings stormed back to force a 36-36 tie, then won on a field goal in overtime.

The Vikings host the Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday, with kickoff set for 7:20 p.m. WCCO will air a pregame show at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, which you can watch on CBS News Minnesota.