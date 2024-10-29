Vikings acquire Jaguars' Cam Robinson after losing Darrisaw to knee injury

Can the Vikings get back on track against the Rams?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings reportedly acquired Cam Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars to replace Christian Darrisaw after a season-ending knee injury last Thursday.

Darrisaw was injured late in the first half of the game against the Rams after safety Jaylen McCollough landed on his leg. He limped off the field and headed straight to the locker room. The Vikings ruled him out with a knee injury shortly after that, saying he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee.

Backup tackle David Quessenberry took over for Darrisaw after the injury. The other in-house options are rookie Walter Rouse and starting left guard Blake Brandel, who started three games at left tackle in 2022 when Darrisaw was out with a concussion.

The Vikings agreed to send the Jaguars a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft that can become a fourth-rounder based on playing time, the person said, and the Jaguars will also trade a conditional seventh-rounder in 2026 that can go away based on playing time.

Robinson was the 34th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is currently in the final year of a $54 million extension signed in 2022.

PFF grades Robinson as the No. 32 tackle this season.

Robinson was cleared from concussion protocol last week but did not start Sunday against Green Bay, with the Jaguars trying to get an extended look at backup Walker Little, their second-round draft pick in 2021 who is also in the final year of his contract.

The Vikings take on the Indianapolis Colts at home on Sunday Night Football on Nov. 3 before playing at Jacksonville on Nov. 10.