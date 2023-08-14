Inmate, 34, found dead inside St. Louis County Jail, sheriff says
DULUTH, Minn. – An inmate was found dead Thursday morning inside the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth, according to the sheriff's office.
The inmate, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead inside his cell after staff attempted lifesaving measures.
The sheriff's office says there "were no altercations, and no obvious cause of death."
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
