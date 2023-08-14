Inmate, 34, found dead inside St. Louis County Jail, sheriff says

DULUTH, Minn. – An inmate was found dead Thursday morning inside the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth, according to the sheriff's office.

The inmate, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead inside his cell after staff attempted lifesaving measures.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis music community mourning after mass shooting kills 1, injures 6

The sheriff's office says there "were no altercations, and no obvious cause of death."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.