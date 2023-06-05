Information on A.P. Anderson Gala

"The A.P. Anderson Gala on June 8 is a new signature event for the Anderson Center at Tower View. The Gala combines the A.P. Anderson Award Ceremony with a fundraising benefit featuring a silent auction, wine raffle, live music, and a gourmet sit-down dinner prepared & served by Le Chien Bleu Catering. Proceeds support the Anderson Center at Tower View's role enriching & nurturing our community and advancing the careers of working artists. Tickets are $80 per person."

