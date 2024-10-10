Independence, Minnesota mayor to retire after 45 years in office

Minnesota is home to one of the longest-serving mayors in the U.S.

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. — One of the longest-running mayors in the entire country is in Independence, Minnesota.

Marvin Johnson has been leading the town for 45 consecutive years and he'll retire at the end of this term.

"When you're attached to a farm operation you don't just get up and move, generally," Johnson said.

Known as the "Farming Mayor of Independence," Johnson grew up near town. He raised cows in an area known more for horses.

When it came to politics, Johnson was not given much of a choice. In the late 70s, the city council appointed him to one of their open seats.

"I was so busy then. I milked as many as 100 cows," Johnson said.

But he balanced the farm and council duties so well that in 1979 he was elected mayor.

"Fortunately, or unfortunately, I've won every race," Johnson said.

He did it without lawn signs and very little door-knocking. One year, his opponent flooded the town with campaign signs, and Johnson still won in a landslide. His advice is pretty simple.

"Be a non-partisan person and vote with your conscience," Johnson said.

Johnson will be 90 next spring and he prides himself on listening to all sides of a debate, even when it's contentious. That approach made him popular in Independence.

During Covid, the city decided to remodel the community room. When they got done, they surprised Johnson by renaming the room after him.

Even though his time as mayor is coming to an end, Johnson will never leave town. Home is where the heart is — especially when you'll forever be known as the "Farming Mayor of Independence."

"I'm hearing some now concerned about, who am I going to vote for? They've voted for me for so many years and for many people, I'm the only mayor they've ever known," Johnson said.

Johnson said he may still attend city council meetings from time to time and he'll remain involved with the Farm Bureau and several other boards in Hennepin County.