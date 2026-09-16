Absentee voting begins Friday in Minnesota: What you need to know

Minnesotans can start submitting absentee ballots on Friday to vote in the midterm election.

Below is everything you need to know about absentee voting in Minnesota.

Who can vote absentee in Minnesota?

Anyone eligible to vote in Minnesota can submit an absentee ballot.

Only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote in elections in Minnesota, including local elections. In addition to being a U.S. citizen, you must be at least 18 on Election Day, a resident of Minnesota for 20 days, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction and not under a court order that revokes your right to vote.

How to request a Minnesota absentee ballot by mail

Minnesota voters can apply online for an absentee ballot or by downloading an absentee ballot application on the Minnesota Secretary of State's website. The completed application should be returned to your county election office by email, mail or fax.

Accessible absentee ballots are available. To get one, apply for an absentee ballot and then contact your county elections office to let them know you want an accessible ballot. Ballots can also be requested in an alternative format, such as Braille, by calling 1-877-600-8683.

To complete the form, you will need to provide your Minnesota driver's license or ID card number and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office recommends applying for an absentee ballot before Tuesday, Oct. 20.

What's the difference between absentee voting and early voting?

Early voting is a process that is similar to voting in person on Election Day. It allows voters to cast their ballot directly into a ballot counter at an early voting site. With absentee voting, the ballot is placed in an envelope and will be reviewed by a ballot board later.

Early voting begins on Oct. 16 and runs through Nov. 2.

When is the deadline to return an absentee ballot in Minnesota?

Absentee ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to be counted.

Absentee voters are encouraged to mail the ballot as soon as possible to allow for postal processing. Officials suggest dropping off the ballot at your county election office instead of mailing it within a week of Election Day. Some jurisdictions have a special ballot drop box where you can drop off absentee ballots 24 hours a day.

You can use the Secretary of State's track your ballot website to see when election officials receive your ballot.