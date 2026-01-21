Immigration crackdown builds uncertainty for construction industry

Members of the CTUL workers' non-profit walked through the doors of the D.R. Horton office in Lakeville, Minnesota, on Wednesday morning, demanding the company keep ICE off construction sites without proper warrants.

Shortly after, the police arrive to escort the crowd away.

"The Lakeville police were called on us and they sent a message through the police saying that they feel threatened with what we're doing," said Jac Kovarik, communications coordinator for CTUL.

This year alone, CTUL said ICE raided and harassed workers three times at a D.R. Horton worksite in Shakopee.

D.R. Horton has not responded to a request for comment.

"We are still just asking to be able to talk an executive and have them make an announcement on their position on ICE being on their properties," said Kovarik.

A man who did not want to reveal his name, said he works for a siding company, but hasn't been able to work for four weeks, his boss told him ICE has made it unsafe.

Meanwhile, he's been surviving off donations from a local church.

"Not making any money, not even one dollar," he said through a translator.

Labor union LIUNA Minnesota said the ICE presence has impacted worker safety.

"ICE operations are directly undermining more than a decade of progress in combating wage theft and tax fraud in Minnesota's construction industry," Joel Smith, President and Business Manager of LIUNA MNND, said in a statement to WCCO. "When workers are afraid to report violations, employers who cheat on wages and evade taxes gain a competitive advantage over law-abiding contractors."

Two weeks ago, Smith said one of its members, a Nicaraguan in the country legally, was apprehended by ICE after attending a court hearing. Days later, he said three Minneapolis public works employees were asked for identification by ICE, while a white worker standing next to them was ignored.

WCCO reached out to Housing First Minnesota, a trade organization for residential builders, about the impacts of ICE on construction project.

The organization responded in a statement: "Like many industries across Minnesota, there have been reports of job site visits and disruptions. Housing First Minnesota continues to support our industry members, as this has added uncertainty for both employers and employees."