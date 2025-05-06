An immigrant from Mexico makes his American dream a reality in Minnesota

A new taco shop in Richfield is a product of a success story. El Taco Real was one Minnesotan's dream since he immigrated to the U.S. 14 years ago.

In Oscar Ramos' dreams, his hometown of Guanajuato, Mexico didn't have to be nearly 2,000 miles away.

"I was trying to do something for my own. That's how I got here" said Ramos.

He was 19 when he came to U.S. with an 'amigo' thinking he'd stay for six months, which turned into 14 years and counting.

"I kept working, working, never quit my job," said Ramos.

He worked in construction, which took him around the country. He even owned his own business in the industry.

It was then, when Ramos landed in Minnesota with his wife, an American citizen, and two kids.

"One day you realize, 'well, I'm doing good, but what's next?'" said Ramos.

'Next' was something he'd thought about for years — cooking for the community.

"I'm very proud of them," said Lizbeth Ortega, who's best friend's with Ramos' wife Hemi.

"I always cooked at home. My dad died when I was 9" said Ramos.

Ramos says owes making his dream into a reality to someone special.

"I owe it to my mom" said Ramos. "She has a business in Mexico so she put me in the business and 'what do I know?' I know how to run a business."

For everyone who has the same dream, Ramos advises to, "stay humble, stay important."

"We're doing something really great for the community, it's not just another taqueria," said Ramos.

"I'm so proud of you, you've come so far," his wife, Hemi, told him.

Ramos hopes El Taco Real takes off and he'll own his own cantina one day too.

Ramos used Minneapolis-based "mise en place" restaurant consultants to help him make his restaurant dream a reality.

El Taco Real opens to the public on May 8.