Illness concerns postpones Minnesota Frost vs. Montreal Victoire PWHL playoff game

Player safety concerns tied to illness have prompted the PWHL to postpone Monday's playoff game between the Minnesota Frost and Montreal Victoire, according to the league.

The decision was made following consultation with medical staff and "in accordance with the league's commitment to the health and wellbeing of players, fans, staff and all those involved in the competition," officials said in a news release.

A new date for Game 5 of the semifinal playoff series between the two teams will be announced once medical personnel determines it's okay to resume play.

"Medical assessment has determined that the symptoms are not consistent with hantavirus," officials said in the release.

The league says it will have another update within the next 24 hours.

Tickets for Monday's game will be honored at the rescheduled date. Ticketholders who aren't able to go will be given refund information "at a later time," according to the league.

The Frost beat the Victoire 3-1 in Game 4 on Friday to force the winner-take-all game in Quebec, Canada. Defender Sidney Morin scored two goals in the third period and Kelly Pannek added an empty-netter for Minnesota in the game.

Last month, Montreal chose to face Minnesota in the opening round of the playoffs after securing the accolade of regular-season champion.

The Frost are the defending Walter Cup champions, having won the trophy in each of the first two seasons of the PWHL.