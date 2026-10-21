Rep. Ilhan Omar says Trump is trying to intimidate her before midterms: "We're not gonna be silenced"

Rep. Ilhan Omar says she is not backing down after federal agents searched her home, vowing in a new Instagram video to keep campaigning in the weeks before the midterm elections.

"We're not gonna be intimidated. We're not gonna be silenced. We're not gonna be scared," the Minnesota Democrat said. "I'll be out there campaigning alongside all of you."

Omar said the goal is to win the midterms, "win the House, win the Senate, and hold this administration accountable."

Omar said President Trump and his administration are "trying to intimidate me and so many people right before the midterm elections." She did not mention the search or the investigation by name.

Omar also thanked supporters who sent $5, $10 or $20 and asked them to keep giving. She said it will be "a very expensive and challenging time."

Homeland Security Investigations agents searched Omar's Washington, D.C., home early Oct. 12. The Justice Department said the agents carried out a search warrant as part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation. Sources told CBS News that day that the investigation centers on Omar's immigration paperwork, which dates to her childhood and was completed by her late father, and that investigators are examining potential false statements and immigration fraud.

Omar's office said she has done nothing wrong. Omar earlier wrote on X that the search was an attempt to target political enemies and that "I will not be silenced." Mr. Trump, who has frequently targeted Omar, told reporters he had nothing to do with the search.

Supporters rallied in Minneapolis hours after the search, and Omar began fundraising off it that day. Her district is heavily Democratic, and she is heavily favored to win reelection.