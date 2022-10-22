Watch CBS News
Detectives ask for help with new clues in case of missing Josh Guimond

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- Detectives Friday are asking for help identifying people seen in images related to a two-decades-old case.

Josh Guimond hasn't been seen since he left a college gathering with friends at St. Johns University on the evening of Nov. 9, 2002.

RELATED: 'It Can Be Solved': 17 Years On, Search For St. John's Student Josh Guimond Continues

Investigators say they found several pictures of individuals on Josh's computer after his disappearance and are asking the public if they recognize any of those pictured.

Anyone with information related to Josh's disappearance or the identities of those pictured is asked to contact Investigator Struffert with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-259-3700 or submit a tip online.

