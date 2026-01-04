Icy mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow possible today; temps climb into the week

The warm front will bring sleet and freezing rain to southwestern Minnesota and the metro area by early Sunday afternoon. It is expected to move out of the area by dinnertime Sunday.

The precipitation is expected to create a glaze of ice on roads, making commutes a little more difficult. Light snow is also possible for parts of northeastern Minnesota, with accumulation expected to be about an inch.

Temperatures continue to climb as we head into the workweek, highs are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 30s throughout the week.

Another bout of freezing rain may move in Monday night/early Tuesday, but most of the week will be quiet with a mix of sun & clouds.