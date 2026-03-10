Hennepin Co. Attorney probes 17 possible criminal incidents by federal immigration agents during ICE surge

A month after federal immigration officials concluded what activists are calling the largest immigration crackdown in the nation's history, community hearings and criminal investigations into the operation continue to intensify across the Twin Cities.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is investigating 17 possible criminal incidents involving federal agents during the surge, including two civilian deaths and allegations of excessive force. County Attorney Mary Moriarty has not set a timeline for completing the investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, local and national activists gathered for a People's Hearing on Immigration Enforcement designed to document what occurred during the operation. Luis Miranda, father of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, attended the hearing.

"We are here to learn, to listen (and) to learn, to augment to make sure the entire country hears your stories so it doesn't happen again," Miranda said.

A separate virtual hearing was organized by the National Asian Pacific American Caucus of State Legislators.

One widely circulated image from the surge showed a Hmong elder being led from his St. Paul home in his underwear by ICE agents in what officials later confirmed was a case of mistaken identity.

"People are carrying their passports around out of fear, because masked thugs are kidnapping people off the streets based solely on their accents or appearance," one speaker said during the hearing.

The investigation by Moriarty's office includes the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, as well as allegations involving then-Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, who was captured on camera throwing tear gas canisters into a Minneapolis park.

Federal officials announced the end of the ICE surge operation in late February.