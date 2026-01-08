ICE officer who shot woman in Minneapolis was dragged by a car in June incident

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during an immigration operation in Minneapolis Wednesday was assigned to an enforcement and removal operations special response team, known as ERO SRT, and he was previously dragged by a car when trying to arrest a man in Bloomington, Minnesota, six months ago.

In the court records from that incident, the officer is identified as Jonathan Ross.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday the officer had been dragged by a car in an incident in June. In that incident, which took place on June 17, 2025, federal immigration officers attempted to arrest Roberto Carlos Munoz, a 39-year-old man previously convicted of sexually assaulting a minor, on an immigration warrant in St. Paul. As agents tried to conduct a traffic stop and take him into custody, Munoz refused orders to roll down his windows or exit the vehicle.

An ICE ERO officer broke a rear window and reached inside the car to unlock the door. At that point, Munoz put the vehicle in drive, dragging the officer approximately 100 yards with his arm inside the car as he accelerated and weaved to try to shake him off.

File: June 17, 2025 — In attempted immigration arrest, an ICE ERO officer breaks rear window and reaches inside car to unlock door. The driver then puts vehicle in drive, dragging officer about 100 yards with his arm inside the car. Government exhibit

The officer twice fired a Taser in an unsuccessful attempt to stop him. Eventually, the officer was freed when the vehicle knocked him out of the window and Munoz continued fleeing. The officer suffered significant lacerations that required 33 stitches, and Munoz was later federally charged with assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. The ERO agent involved in this incident was the same agent that opened fire Thursday. He is based in Minneapolis and has over 10 years of experience.

ICE Special Response Teams provide high-risk operational support for immigration enforcement actions, including executing arrest and search warrants, responding to barricaded subjects, transporting dangerous detainees, and assisting with riot control or disturbances at detention facilities. SRT members receive advanced training in tactical operations, firearms, defensive tactics and crowd control, and they are deployed when situations exceed the capabilities of standard ERO officers.

CBS News has also asked DHS about the officer's disciplinary history.

The shooting occurred at a time when agents have been accused of operating with impunity. When CBS News asked Customs and Border Protection Commander Chief Bovino late last year if any CBP or ICE agents had been disciplined as a result of recent immigration raids, he said that none had been. ICE's head of training, Caleb Vitello, also told us last month in an interview he has not seen any uptick in discipline or investigations.

Under DHS policy, which was last updated in 2023, firearms may not be discharged solely to disable a moving vehicle, and shooting at a moving vehicle is tightly restricted to two narrow circumstances: When a person in the vehicle is using or imminently threatening deadly force by means other than the vehicle, or when the vehicle itself is being operated in a manner that poses an imminent threat, and no other objectively reasonable defensive option exists. This explicitly includes "moving out of the path of the vehicle," the policy says.

As one former senior Homeland Security Investigations agent put it: "I've been conducting stops and approaches for 25 years … I never ever wanted to be intentionally in front of the vehicle."

There's a tactical expectation that officers avoid self-created jeopardy and, when feasible, they're supposed to try to distance and make angles between themselves and a threat.

Meanwhile, the plaintiffs behind a landmark injunction in Chicago limiting immigration agents' use of force are set to dismiss their lawsuit, even as federal officials signal renewed enforcement surges in major cities.

The case curbed chemical weapons, required body cameras and clear IDs, but now ends without a final ruling. The plaintiffs are dropping their suit not because their concerns have been addressed, but because the 7th Circuit signaled it was likely to overturn it, risking a bad precedent.

In practical terms, this means ICE and Border Patrol are no longer legally bound by the injunction's requirements to limit chemical agents, wear body cameras, or clearly identify themselves. The government does not admit wrongdoing and federal agents can resume the same tactics that were challenged.

The Trump administration's deployment of about 2,000 federal immigration and investigative agents to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area is part of a crackdown on Minnesota's fraud scandal and immigration.