Six-week resurfacing project begins on I-35W in north metro

BLAINE, Minn. -- Heads up for drivers in the north metro: a six-week project to repair concrete on Interstate 35W is underway.

Starting Monday, it means northbound traffic is down to just one lane from Lexington Avenue in Blaine through the split.

Crews expect to wrap up work in the northbound direction by Labor Day, then switch to the southbound lanes.

It's been more than 20 years since this stretch of interstate was resurfaced.