Fatal crash closes southbound I-35W near Mounds View

Fatal crash shuts down stretch of major interstate north of Twin Cities

A portion of southbound Interstate 35W north of the Twin Cities is closed late Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Mounds View around 10 a.m. Investigators believe a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle are involved in the crash.

One person is dead, according to the state patrol.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the area between U.S. Highway 10 in Shoreview and Exit 29 in Arden Hills will be closed until 1:30 p.m.

The crash is under investigation.

