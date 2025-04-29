Watch CBS News
Fatal crash closes southbound I-35W near Mounds View

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

A portion of southbound Interstate 35W north of the Twin Cities is closed late Tuesday morning due to a fatal crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Mounds View around 10 a.m. Investigators believe a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle are involved in the crash. 

One person is dead, according to the state patrol.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the area between U.S. Highway 10 in Shoreview and Exit 29 in Arden Hills will be closed until 1:30 p.m.

The crash is under investigation.

