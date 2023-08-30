I-35W shuts down in both directions this weekend for road work in Bloomington, Richfield

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities will be closed this weekend for construction work.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the closure will impact both northbound and southbound lanes in Richfield and Bloomington from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

The Richfield closure will be in the northbound lanes between Interstate 494 and 78th Street, with these ramp closures:

* Eastbound I-494 to northbound I-35W

* Northbound I-35W to westbound I-494

* 82nd Street to northbound I-35W

The Bloomington closure will be in the southbound lanes, with all ramps in that stretch closed.

The detour for northbound I-35W drivers will be from I-494 to Hwy. 77 to Hwy. 62. Southbound I-35W drivers will be detoured to Hwy. 62 to Hwy. 100 to I-494.

MnDOT crews will be working to build bridge piers in I-35W's median, as well finishing utility work and starting the construction of permanent ramps.

Click here for more information on the project.