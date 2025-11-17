Hutchinson restaurant raises money for loved ones of woman who sheriff says was killed at work

Hutchinson, Minnesota, has turned out in a big way to support the friends and family of Amber Czech.

Investigators say Czech, 20, was killed at work by her coworker.

Charges said 40-year-old David Delong struck a victim, later identified by family as Czech, multiple times with a sledgehammer inside Advanced Process Technologies in Cokato, Minnesota.

Delong told investigators he didn't like her and that he had been planning to kill her for some time.

"It's unimaginable to know there is evil like that in this world," said longtime family friend Shannon Visser.

Visser has known the Czech family for two decades. She's seen Amber grow up, from coaching the sharp 3-point shooter to a passionate welder who had big dreams.

For those who love Czech, every day has started with the sharp pain of losing her. But behind them is a community trying to hold them up.

On Monday night, hundreds of residents lined up outside Culver's in Hutchinson. The drive-thru lane stretched for a mile. The restaurant dedicated a portion of sales to the Amber Czech Memorial Fund.

Management at Culver's says $1,800 was raised for the family in the three-hour window.

The community will come together again at St. Anastasia Catholic Community this weekend for a funeral.

Delong's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 24.