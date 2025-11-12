Man killed female co-worker with sledgehammer at central Minnesota facility, charges say

A man is accused of killing a co-worker with a sledgehammer at a food and dairy processing facility in central Minnesota.

According to charges filed in Wright County, the deadly assault occurred Tuesday morning at Advanced Process Technologies, located at 165 Swendra Blvd NE in Cokato, Minnesota.

At around 6 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a woman with major head trauma and significant blood loss. Deputies and medical crews responded to the scene and attempted to save the woman's life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say an investigation determined a co-worker, identified as 40-year-old David Delong of Watkins, Minnesota, assaulted the victim. He was taken into custody by deputies without incident.

Wright County Sheriff's Office

Charges filed in Wright County say Delong was seen on surveillance video walking to the victim's workstation, grabbing a sledgehammer from the workstation and swinging it multiple times at the victim.

According to charging documents, Delong later confessed to killing the victim. He told investigators that he didn't like the victim and had planned on killing her for some time.

Delong faces one felony count of second-degree murder. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

Advanced Process Technologies released a statement on Wednesday: