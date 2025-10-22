Hunter accused of fatally shooting man who he thought was a deer

A 38-year-old man faces a manslaughter charge after he allegedly shot and killed a man just south of Red Lake Nation while hunting in 2020.

It was around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020, when the man called law enforcement saying he accidentally shot and killed another hunter who he thought was a deer, the criminal complaint says.

The man said he was around 200 yards west of the person he believed was a deer when he fired a single shot from his hunting rifle. The complaint says that when he walked up to see what he thought would be a dead deer, he realized he had killed another hunter.

According to the complaint, the man and the victim — identified as Lukas Dudley — were separately participating in the Red Lake firearms deer season. Both men were members of Red Lake Nation.

Court documents say Dudley was not wearing blaze orange clothing and instead was wearing brown camouflage.

The 38-year-old man fully cooperated with investigators and was "extremely remorseful," the complaint states.

The maximum sentence for a second-degree manslaughter charge is 10 years.

Red Lake Nation spans much of the area surrounding the western half of Upper Red Lake and all of Lower Red Lake within northwestern Minnesota.