Hudson school board votes to close Houlton, Willow River elementary schools

A school board in western Wisconsin voted Monday evening to close two of the district's elementary schools, despite impassioned dissent from community members.

Houlton and Willow River elementary schools, part of the Hudson School District, will close at the end of the school year.

Board members said they're projecting a budget shortfall and declining enrollment rates. Closing the two elementary schools is expected to save the district $3.3 million and push back a forecasted deficit to the 2029-2030 school year.

"I don't see how we can get out of this budget deficit without making very difficult decisions," said treasurer Megan Rozowski. "At the end of the day if we don't have money, we can't educate our kids."

Class sizes would remain within the board-approved guidelines.

Dozens of parents and community members spoke at the Monday's meeting, which lasted for nearly four hours.

"Houlton has kept us in Hudson. If Houlton closes, we are one of 40 families that I personally know of considering leaving the district to go private or to homeschool," said Ashley Kurtz, a mother of five children whose youngest attends Houlton. "While I understand tough decisions, I am offput by this process, some of the outdated data points and lack of intent in trying to explore creative solutions and long-term planning."

Houlton Elementary School in Hudson, Wisconsin. WCCO

In September, a group of concerned parents hoping to save the 150-year-old Houlton spoke to WCCO.

"This conversation is always focused on which schools to close and when," parent Collin Marnach said. "The conversation with the community has never been focused on what we can do to keep the schools open."

The motion to close the schools passed with a 6-1 vote and the meeting adjourned to jeers and shouts from attendees.

The board said they're not sure what they'll do with the two empty buildings.

Note: The above video first aired on Sept. 17, before the board's vote.